Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
12.01.2026 16:34:00
NVIDIA and Lilly Announce Co-Innovation AI Lab to Reinvent Drug Discovery In the Age of AI
News Summary: NVIDIA and Lilly bring together a world-leading, multidisciplinary team of scientists, AI researchers and engineers to address the hardest problems in drug discovery. The co-innovation lab infrastructure will be built on the NVIDIA BioNeMo platform and the NVIDIA Vera RubinWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
