|
24.11.2023 12:58:48
Nvidia and Microsoft Have Invested in This AI Company That Is Beating Google, Meta Platforms, and Other Tech Giants
In today's video, I discuss recent updates impacting Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Nov. 22, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 23, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!