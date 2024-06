Nvidia and Other Stock-Split Stocks Are on Fire. Time to Buy?

Companies that have completed or announced stock splits in recent times have soared. Stock splits lower the price of individual share prices without changing the overall market value of a company. The trend hasn't remained in one sector but spanned from consumer goods to restaurant operators to technology.Walmart launched its stock split earlier this year, while chip designer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) completed one a few weeks ago. Chipotle Mexican Grill will execute one next week, and semiconductor company Broadcom will launch its split next month.All of these stocks have climbed in the double digits this year with the exception of Nvidia , which has soared in the triple digits. It's clear that investors are excited about these companies' futures -- but does that mean you should rush out and buy Nvidia , as well as companies that might announce or have announced a split?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel