Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
04.02.2026 09:51:00
Nvidia and Palantir Are Sending a $12.8 Billion Ominous Warning to Wall Street -- but Are Investors Paying Attention?
Putting aside the short-lived periods of hype associated with precious metals and cryptocurrencies, no trend has more consistently captured the attention and capital of investors over the last three years than artificial intelligence (AI).AI looks to be the biggest technological advancement since the advent and proliferation of the internet in the mid-1990s. Empowering software and systems with the solutions to make autonomous decisions can boost the efficiency and/or growth rate for countless industries around the world. In other words, there's a reason shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have soared since the beginning of 2023.But while the faces of the artificial intelligence revolution have laid a solid foundation and dazzled with their jaw-dropping sales growth, they've also presented investors with a $12.8 billion ominous warning. It begs the question: Are investors paying attention to this potential red flag from two of Wall Street's most influential AI stocks?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
04.02.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Palantir-Aktie deutlich höher: Gewinn und Umsatz besser als erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)