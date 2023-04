Nvidia and Shutterstock Announce New 3D Artist Tools -- Is Tiny Shutterstock Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Anyone remember Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK)? The marketplace for digital pictures, video, and music -- which became a public company via IPO in 2012 -- had a heyday in the early days of the pandemic. Shares of the company skyrocketed, only to come crashing back down as the economy normalized and a bear market ensued in 2022. But Shutterstock is at it again, this time trying to leverage the dawn of generative AI services like ChatGPT to its advantage. At Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) March 2023 technology conference, Shutterstock said it's using Nvidia cloud software (powered by their leading semiconductor systems) to create a new 3D rendering tool for creators. Could Shutterstock stock be a buy?Shutterstock makes money by offering a repository of stock images, video, and music that can be used in digital media. The company also provides editing software for content creators. Shutterstock competes against Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) Stock and Getty Images Holdings (NYSE: GETY). Continue reading