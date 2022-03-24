|
24.03.2022 13:55:56
Nvidia Announces 3 New Powerful AI Chips -- What Investors Need to Know
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) engine of innovation is running in high gear. It's difficult to concisely summarize all of the new products and services announced at the tech company's annual spring GPU Technology Conference (GTC) that kicked off on March 21. But Nvidia's powerful new chip designs and systems aimed at artificial intelligence (AI) are a good place to start.Nvidia unveiled three of these systems, each pushing the limits of computing power and designed to work together to help unlock the potential of the AI economy.For shareholders, there is a lot to be excited about here.Continue reading
