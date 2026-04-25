NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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25.04.2026 05:28:52

Nvidia at $5 Trillion: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Semiconductor stocks have skyrocketed in April as tensions in Iran have cooled, AI spending continues to surge, sector earnings reports have impressed, and chip shortages are proliferating across the industry.That boom has driven the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) up 40.4% for the month through April 24, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the sector leader and most valuable company in the world, has ridden those tailwinds. The AI chip superstar has actually underperformed its peer group, gaining 19% for the month, but its gains have been sufficient to put it over the $5 trillion market cap milestone again, after it briefly hit that level in late October. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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