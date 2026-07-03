NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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03.07.2026 11:37:00

Nvidia Believes Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capex Will Reach $3 Trillion to $4 Trillion by 2030. Here's Where Its Stock Price Could Go If It's Right.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world's largest company by market cap, and many investors are a bit worried that its stock may have reached a point where it can't grow fast for much longer. I think that's just not true, and expect that several tailwinds will push the stock to new heights over the next few years.The biggest of those tailwinds is the tech sector's soaring spending on the data center build-out. If this trend keeps up as Nvidia projects, then it should be a great stock to own in the coming years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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