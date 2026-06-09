NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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09.06.2026 14:45:00
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Believes That Marvell Technology Could Become a $1 Trillion Company. Here's Why He Is Right
Shares of chip designer Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) jumped by a whopping 33% on June 2, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was the reason behind this massive surge.According to Huang, Marvell will join the trillion-dollar market cap club. That seems like an ambitious statement at first, given that Marvell currently has a market cap of almost $230 billion. However, a closer look at the problem that Marvell is solving in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure ecosystem will reveal why the Nvidia CEO is bullish about the company's prospects.I won't be surprised if Marvell eventually becomes a trillion-dollar company. Let's look at the reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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