NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.06.2026 09:00:00
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Just Announced Fantastic News to Microsoft Stock Investors
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has not performed well over the past year. One issue the company has encountered is the perception that some of its products and services will be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). That makes it hard for Microsoft to justify its heavy capex spending, since, if it is unable to keep up with AI, revenue growth will eventually drop even as expenses rise, leading to shrinking margins and profits. However, what if the tech leader is in a much better position than many investors think? Recent comments from Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO, Jensen Huang, suggest that this is the case. Let's look into what Huang said and what it could mean for Microsoft and its shareholders. Image source: The Motley Fool.Huang has been bullish on the next stage in the AI revolution: Agentic AI, or autonomous systems that can organize, plan, and execute tasks. AI agents go beyond the question-response model we see with chatbots. They could significantly transform practically every sector and industry. Agentic AI, though, poses a significant threat to software companies, or so the sentiment goes. Huang disagrees. Speaking at a recent international information technology show in Taiwan, Computex, the founder of Nvidia said:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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