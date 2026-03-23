NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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23.03.2026 12:55:00
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Just Delivered Fantastic News to Shareholders
At Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) highly anticipated GPU (graphics processing unit) Technology Conference, CEO Jensen Huang came ready to impress. He kicked things off by telling attendees and the world that the company is projecting $1 trillion of sales from its Blackwell and Vera Rubin GPUs and platforms over the next 21 months through 2027.Not only is that number double what Nvidia expects artificial intelligence hardware sales to be in 2025 and 2026, it also beat consensus estimates from Wall Street analysts. Huang didn't stop there -- he delivered more fantastic news to shareholders.At the GTC conference, Huang told a group of reporters that the company plans to resume sales of its H200 processors to businesses in China for the first time in several quarters. The H200 is an older Nvidia GPU model, but it's the one Nvidia has historically been allowed to sell to companies in China. The U.S. government has historically prevented Nvidia from selling its most advanced chips in the region, due to national security concerns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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