Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
|
21.11.2025 12:30:00
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Just Delivered Incredible News for Palantir Stock Investors
The advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has had a profound impact on the technology landscape, and arguably no company has benefited more from this paradigm shift than Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). The company had already established itself as a key data mining and analytics partner to both government and enterprise.Palantir leveraged its decades of AI experience and data mining expertise to launch the company's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which quickly became the gold standard for helping businesses and governments make data-driven decisions. This unrivaled software system, which integrates deeply with existing business systems, helps executives make real-time decisions, saving time and money. Since AIP was launched in April 2023, Palantir stock has become a massive multibagger, surging more than 2,000% (as of this writing).However, the conversation has changed in recent months, with some insisting that AI is in a bubble and growth has stalled. This has some investors looking for evidence that the AI revolution is alive and well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!