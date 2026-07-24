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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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24.07.2026 20:28:01
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Just Posted For the First Time on X. Here's What He Said.
As calls for artificial intelligence regulation continue to pick up steam in Washington, D.C., a group of 25 prominent tech and AI companies have signed a joint letter urging lawmakers not to be overly restrictive, particularly regarding open-weight AI models.Apparently, the movement is important enough for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to make the letter his first post on the social platform X.Companies that signed onto the letter include Palantir, Microsoft, Meta, and Dell, among many other big hitters.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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