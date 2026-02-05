NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
05.02.2026 05:30:00
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Just Said AI Won't Replace Software. 3 Beaten-Down SaaS Stocks To Buy Now
Software stocks have been tumbling this year, and the reason is clear. Investors are suddenly afraid that AI will disrupt software, and there are signs that tools like Anthropic's Claude Cowork is already threatening to do so. Software stocks related to legal work, for example, plunged on Tuesday after the AI start-up released a new productivity tool for in-house lawyers.This theory was summed up by John Zito of the private equity giant Apollo Global Management, who told an audience last fall that the real risk of AI was, "Is software dead?" This year, the AI disruption theory has clearly gained steam with the iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (NYSEMKT: IGV), which tracks most of the major software stocks, down 21% year-to-date, with a majority of those losses coming in the last week. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
16:03
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite klettert zum Start des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite fällt zum Handelsende zurück (finanzen.at)