Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Said, "This Is the Beginning of a New World" Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI). 1 Stock to Buy If He's Right

Oregon State University (OSU) broke ground this week on a new research building that will be named after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori, who both attended the school. In a conversation with OSU President Jayathi Murthy, Huang said, "This is the beginning of a new world," referring to recent advancements in the field of generative AI.Huang went on to say that thanks to chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, "You essentially have a collaborator with you at all times, essentially have a tutor at all times."If Huang is right, and I believe he is, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is already poised to reap the rewards of this groundbreaking technology.