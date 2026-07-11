Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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11.07.2026 17:37:00
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Said AI's "Most Profound Impact Will Be in Life Sciences." Does This Bet on a Biotech Stock Prove He Means It?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is known as one of the most advanced makers of chips powering the breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI). But what some people may not know is that Nvidia is also an investor in other companies. Among its investments, it holds stakes in cloud computing provider CoreWeave, chip designer and manufacturer Intel, and telecommunications company Nokia. But at the bottom of one of its May financial filings, it also listed an investment in a small biotech company: Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ: GENB).That may not seem to fit the pattern of investing in tech operators. But Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sees an important intersection between the healthcare field and AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShs
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06.07.26
|Novartis to buy UK biotech in $1.5bn deal (Financial Times)
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25.06.26
|Patent cliffs aren’t the only driver of biotech M&A boom (Financial Times)
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