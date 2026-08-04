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04.08.2026 07:30:00
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Said the Semiconductor Industry Could Grow to $7.9 Trillion to Support the Agentic AI Boom. Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit
The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has so far defied the bears' prophecies of doom, and there are reasons to believe it will continue to do so. We may be entering the age of AI agents, or self-directed systems that can autonomously execute tasks, work toward goals, and help corporations achieve significant productivity gains. The agentic AI boom could catapult the semiconductor industry to new heights. Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO, Jensen Huang, has a lot to say on the topic. After predicting in a recent Bloomberg interview that we will eventually have billions of AI agents, here's what he said about how big the industry needs to be to support that agentic AI explosion:My guess is the semiconductor industry will probably have to be 10 times larger than it is today over the next decade or so.The industry was valued at roughly $791.7 billion last year, according to some estimates, so that means Huang believes it could be worth $7.9 trillion in a decade. As he said, that's a mere guess, but the general sentiment is that the industry will need to expand rapidly over the next 10 years as agentic AI takes over. Several companies could capitalize on this and deliver strong returns. Here are two stocks to consider to avoid getting left behind: Nvidia itself and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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