Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says AI's 'Most Profound Impact' Will Be in Life Sciences -- and Eli Lilly Is Already Building on It

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing every sector, but the magnitude of its impact isn't identical across different industries. Perhaps many investors believe that the technology sector has been the most affected. However, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and one of the most authoritative voices in AI, believes that life sciences companies will be most affected by AI. If that's true, one corporation that seems particularly well-positioned to capitalize on AI is Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

Let's first discuss one of the problems that Eli Lilly and other drugmakers are trying to solve by using AI. Drug discovery and development is an expensive, lengthy, and risky activity. Most compounds that first enter the clinical phase never make it to the market.

Continue reading