Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Rubin Architecture Is Now in Full Production. Here's Why That Matters.
The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has been all the rage in recent years, and the foundation for future AI proliferation has been laid. There's been a massive data center construction boom to keep up with the unprecedented demand -- yet some of the world's biggest cloud operators say they are still capacity-constrained. Put another way, the demand for AI by cloud infrastructure customers still outstrips supply.One of the biggest bottlenecks is a shortage of AI-capable chips, namely the graphics processing units (GPUs) that underpin much of AI training and inference.Chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is doing its part to alleviate that shortage. At CES this week, CEO Jensen Huang announced that its "revolutionary" Rubin Architecture is already at full production -- well ahead of the original target for the second half of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
