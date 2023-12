Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says That AI Will Rival Human Capabilities in 5 Years. Here Are 4 Stocks to Buy Now If He's Right.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly -- and it's perhaps doing so more quickly than many realize.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has an unparalleled view of the breakneck AI changes that are underway. His company's chips are the gold standard for powering AI apps. Huang spoke at The New York Times DealBook summit on Nov. 29 and told the audience that AI will rival human capabilities in as few as five years. There's been a lot of talk in recent months about advances in creating artificial general intelligence (AGI). Some refer to AGI as the "holy grail" of AI. It's a stage of AI where computers can learn, reason, and solve problems at a similar level as humans.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel