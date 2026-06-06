NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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06.06.2026 22:37:00
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says This Is the Next Trillion-Dollar AI Chip Stock. Is He Right?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang is one of the most well-respected names in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. As the head of the largest AI semiconductor company, working closely with the world's leading cloud computing companies, he has unique insight into their evolving needs.That's why investors pay close attention to what Huang has to say. On stage at Computex Week in Taipei, Huang presented with Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) CEO Matt Murphy, describing his company's chips as essential. "That's why you're going to be the next trillion-dollar company," Huang said.Marvell stock has skyrocketed since those comments, and it sports a market cap of about $278 billion as of this writing. If Huang is right, though, the stock could nearly quadruple from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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