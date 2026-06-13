NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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13.06.2026 12:45:00
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says This Will Be the Next $1 Trillion Company
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang isn't shy about telling investors what stocks to buy. He is well-connected in the chip industry and knows which companies have great products and are destined for success. His recent prediction is that Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) will be the next $1 trillion company. That's no small bet, as Marvell is currently a $220 billion company. So, if Huang is right, he's basically telling investors about a stock that can nearly 5x. That's a great gain and is well worth looking into, but what makes Marvell so special?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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