Nvidia CEO Says This Is the Company's "iPhone Moment" -- and Wall Street Agrees

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just rocked the technology world. The company provided an outlook for its second quarter that Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called "guidance for the ages."But the chipmaker didn't add nearly $184 billion in market cap in a single day just because it expects to have one good quarter. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in the first-quarter conference call that he's calling this the company's "iPhone moment." Wall Street agrees.Why did Huang call this an "iPhone moment" for Nvidia? When Apple launched the first iPhone, it brought several kinds of technology together for the first time. That's what Huang believes is happening now thanks to generative AI.Continue reading