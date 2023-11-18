Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.11.2023 15:15:00
Nvidia Challenger in the Making? A Look Into Arm's First Post-IPO Earnings
Ever since reports emerged that Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) was rejoining the public markets, the inevitable comparisons to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) began. That's understandable, to a certain extent. After all, both are semiconductor designers and are among the most widely respected and successful in their field. It wasn't that long ago that Nvidia announced plans to acquire Arm in a deal valued at $40 billion before the deal was quashed by regulators.Now that Arm's initial public offering (IPO) is in the rearview mirror, the company has issued its first financial report as a public company. Let's look at the results while also highlighting a few important similarities and differences between Nvidia and Arm.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
