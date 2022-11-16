NVIDIA Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $680 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $2.46 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.5% to $5.93 billion from $7.10 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $680 Mln. vs. $2.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $5.93 Bln vs. $7.10 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.0 Bln