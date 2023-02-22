|
NVIDIA Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.41 billion, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $3.00 billion, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.17 billion or $0.88 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.8% to $6.05 billion from $7.64 billion last year.
NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.41 Bln. vs. $3.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $6.05 Bln vs. $7.64 Bln last year.
