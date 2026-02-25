NVIDIA Corporation Reports Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $42.960 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $22.091 billion, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $39.552 billion or $1.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 73.2% to $68.127 billion from $39.331 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.960 Bln. vs. $22.091 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $68.127 Bln vs. $39.331 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 76.44 B To $ 79.56 B