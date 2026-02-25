NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 23:03:01

NVIDIA Corporation Reports Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $42.960 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $22.091 billion, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $39.552 billion or $1.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 73.2% to $68.127 billion from $39.331 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.960 Bln. vs. $22.091 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $68.127 Bln vs. $39.331 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 76.44 B To $ 79.56 B

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten