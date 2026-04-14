NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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14.04.2026 11:10:00

Nvidia Could Be the First $22 Trillion Stock, According to 1 Top Analyst. But There's a Big Catch.

Five years ago, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market cap hovered around $390 billion. Today, it's worth almost $4.6 trillion and ranks as the world's largest technology company (and the world's largest company, period) by market cap. However, one top analyst believes that Nvidia should be valued much higher. UBS' (NYSE: UBS) John Talbott pegs the company's valuation at a whopping $22 trillion. That's not a projection for five or 10 years in the future, by the way; it's what the UBS Holt model assesses Nvidia's true valuation at right now. If Talbott and his team are right, Nvidia should be the world's first $22 trillion stock. But there's a big catch.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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