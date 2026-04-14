NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
14.04.2026 11:10:00
Nvidia Could Be the First $22 Trillion Stock, According to 1 Top Analyst. But There's a Big Catch.
Five years ago, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market cap hovered around $390 billion. Today, it's worth almost $4.6 trillion and ranks as the world's largest technology company (and the world's largest company, period) by market cap. However, one top analyst believes that Nvidia should be valued much higher. UBS' (NYSE: UBS) John Talbott pegs the company's valuation at a whopping $22 trillion. That's not a projection for five or 10 years in the future, by the way; it's what the UBS Holt model assesses Nvidia's true valuation at right now. If Talbott and his team are right, Nvidia should be the world's first $22 trillion stock. But there's a big catch.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
14.04.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Dienstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Dienstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 steigen (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|Gewinne in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|Gewinne in New York: Am Dienstagmittag Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)