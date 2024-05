Nvidia Could Help This Stock-Split ETF Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years

Artificial intelligence (AI) could be one of the most valuable opportunities in history for investors, and the semiconductor industry is at the heart of it. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang believes there is a whopping $1 trillion worth of existing data center infrastructure that must be upgraded with new chips to support demand from AI developers.Nvidia is leading the charge right now, but it won't be the only beneficiary of that opportunity. However, rather than trying to pick which stocks might be the winners and losers over the long term, investors should consider buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) instead.The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) is a specialized fund that invests exclusively in the world's top chip companies, and Nvidia is its largest holding.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel