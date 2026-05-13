NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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13.05.2026 09:52:00
Nvidia Could Make a Big Move by May 20 -- Here's What Smart Investors Are Doing Now
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) isn't just any stock. And May 20 isn't just any date.With a market cap of $5.3 trillion, Nvidia ranks as the largest component in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). The GPU maker holds considerable sway over how the overall market performs. That's especially the case for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. May 20 is an important date for Nvidia because it's when the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal year 2027 first-quarter results after the market closes. Nvidia's stock could make a big move by May 20. Here are three things smart investors are doing now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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