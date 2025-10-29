NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
29.10.2025 19:39:06
Nvidia Creates the $5 Trillion Club, and Growth Could Come From Everywhere AI Touches
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just hit another in a long list of milestones.The artificial intelligence (AI) chip superstar just became the first company ever to reach a valuation of $5 trillion, crossing the threshold on Wednesday. A recent burst of enthusiasm for the AI stock came from hopes that President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping can strike an agreement favorable to the company when they meet tomorrow.China is a major market for the top graphics processing unit (GPU) maker, and a restriction on Nvidia's H20 exports to China by the Trump administration led to a nearly $5 billion writedown. A more recent agreement allowed Nvidia to continue to sell those chips, but with the U.S. government potentially taking some revenue from sales.
