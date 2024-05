Nvidia Did It Again. Is the AI Stock a Buy After Another Round of Record Profits?

Coming into Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings report, expectations were sky-high.Nvidia stock has been the flag-bearer for the generative artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company makes the technological components -- graphics processing units (GPUs) and related superchips -- that form the backbone of AI infrastructure, allowing companies like OpenAI to run models like ChatGPT.With the explosion in AI demand, Nvidia 's revenue has skyrocketed, more than tripling over the last few quarters. And that pattern continued in fiscal 2025's first quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel