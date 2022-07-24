|
24.07.2022 16:55:00
Nvidia Earnings: What to Watch on Aug. 24
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is slated to report its second-quarter results for fiscal 2023 (the May to July 2022 period) after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 24. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 5 p.m. ET. Investors will probably be approaching the technology giant's report with cautious optimism. On the positive side, last quarter, investors drove the stock up 5.2% after the company beat Wall Street's consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings. That marked at least the eighth consecutive quarter that the company has topped analysts' earnings projection.However, Nvidia's second-quarter guidance for both the top and bottom lines came in lower than analysts had been expecting. Management was likely being more conservative than usual given the challenging macroeconomic environment. The current global environment is characterized by high inflation, slowing economic growth, and supply chain bottlenecks stemming mainly from the pandemic.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!