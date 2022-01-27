|
27.01.2022 00:10:17
Nvidia Earnings: What to Watch on Feb. 16
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2022 (essentially the November 2021 through January 2022 period) after the market close on Wednesday, Feb. 16. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 5:30 p.m. ET. Investors in the graphics chip specialist will probably be approaching the report with optimism. The company has beaten Wall Street's consensus earnings estimate in at least the past six consecutive quarters. In addition, investors will be eager to hear what management has to say on the earnings call about the Omniverse, which is Nvidia's platform for enabling companies to build out their metaverses.Investors shouldn't be concerned if management shares that the company is abandoning its attempt to acquire leading mobile-chip designer Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank. On Jan. 25, news reports began rolling out saying that Nvidia is poised to give up pursuing this proposed deal, which has run into brisk regulatory headwinds. Nvidia doesn't need Arm for the company and its stock to continue to be long-term winners, as I've been writing for a couple of quarters. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
