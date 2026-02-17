NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
17.02.2026 12:00:00
Nvidia Earnings on Feb. 25: What History Tells Us About Nvidia Stock's Post-Earnings-Release Moves
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is scheduled to report its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 25) on Wednesday, Feb. 25, after the market close.Nvidia's earnings have become the most anticipated during the quarterly earnings season over the last few years. Its status as the leading maker of artificial intelligence (AI) chips and related AI infrastructure has made it a bellwether, or indicator, for the AI market. Moreover, to some degree, Nvidia is also considered a bellwether for the entire stock market. That's because it's the most valuable company on the S&P 500 index.Recent events suggest Nvidia will post fantastic quarterly results. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
17.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Nvidia secures multibillion-dollar Meta deal as it battles chip rivals (Financial Times)
|
17.02.26
|Börse New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Zuversicht in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)