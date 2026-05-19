NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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19.05.2026 14:15:00
Nvidia Earnings on May 20: What History Tells Us About Nvidia Stock's Post-Earnings-Release Moves
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is scheduled to report its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (ended April 26, 2026) on Wednesday, May 20, after the market close.The company's earnings release has become the most anticipated during the quarterly earnings season. Nvidia dominates the artificial intelligence (AI) chip and related AI infrastructure market, making it a bellwether for the entire AI space. And this space has been very hot for much of the last three years.Last quarter, Nvidia sprinted by Wall Street's estimates for revenue and earnings and guidance -- and there are good reasons to believe it will do the same this quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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