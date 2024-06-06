|
06.06.2024 10:12:00
Nvidia Executes Its 10-for-1 Stock Split Tomorrow. History Says the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Do This Next (Hint: It May Shock You).
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will complete a 10-for-1 stock split after market close tomorrow. The split comes on the heels of tremendous price appreciation. Nvidia returned 205% during the past year and 580% during the last three years, with enthusiasm about artificial intelligence being the primary reason for those gains.What does the split mean for investors? Shareholders will get nine additional shares for each share they own. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Monday, June 10. Importantly, the split will not impact the value of the company, nor will it change an investor's stake in the company.The big question is: What happens following the stock split? Of course, there is no way to know for certain, but we can make an educated guess by examining Nvidia's performance following past stock splits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
