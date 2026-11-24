Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a surefire artificial intelligence (AI) investment over the past few years. As the world's top AI chip designer, the company has generated enormous revenue and profit -- and the stock price has followed, climbing 1,100% over the past three calendar years.

But challenges piled up in recent weeks, driving the stock to a decline of 47% from early October through the end of last week. Investors have worried about the general AI spending environment and whether the fast pace of the AI infrastructure build-out would continue. Then, earlier this month, allegations of affairs -- one with a woman U.S. intelligence says is a Chinese spy -- led to the resignation of Nvidia's chief executive officer, Jensen Huang. He has since returned as leader.

Now, another headwind has emerged. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a probe into Nvidia's accounting practices, according to Reuters, citing people briefed on the situation. The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times also reported on the matter.

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