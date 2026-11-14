Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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14.11.2026 22:35:02

Nvidia Fell While AMD and Broadcom Jumped. Here’s What History Says Happens Next to All 3 Stocks.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shareholders have had a rough few weeks. Nvidia's stock was a bit weak heading into November amid a marketwide AI sell-off, but in the days since news broke that its CEO, Jensen Huang, had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, the stock has taken a beating. That weakness has continued after Huang’s announcement on Thursday that he was stepping down from the CEO role. CFO Colette Kress has been tapped to lead the company on an interim basis while the board searches for the next CEO.

Some companies' losses are others' gains, and while Nvidia is down 21% so far this month, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen by around 4% and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is up about 6%. That's a major mismatch, but the question is: What happens next with this trio of chipmakers?

Let's take a look at what history has to say about what's going on, and consider which stock may be the best to buy of this trio right now.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 487,75 -7,55% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
NVIDIA Corp. 147,84 -1,47% NVIDIA Corp.

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