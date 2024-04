Nvidia Finally Revealed How It's Working With SoundHound AI. Here's What Investors Need to Know

Euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) is fueling the capital markets. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are hovering near record levels as megacap tech companies continue to benefit from AI tailwinds.At the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) narrative is chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs) and data-center services is off the charts. As a result, Nvidia 's revenue and profits are accelerating at unprecedented levels.The company is investing in several different areas of AI , and one in particular is garnering a lot of attention. Nvidia is an investor in speech-recognition platform SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel