Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a handful of problems right now. Although its chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, is back in his former position, there are still questions about his activities and whether any of Nvidia's technology or products made their way into China's hands unlawfully. There are risks here, and the market has certainly priced those into the stock.

However, let's take a moment and assess the company for what it is right now. It's entirely possible that all of this turns out to be nothing and Nvidia is slapped with a couple-billion-dollar fine that it easily pays and moves on with.

If that happens, investors need to know what's going on with its core business, and seeing what it just said regarding its future should make investors bullish on the stock.

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