NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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27.11.2026 11:00:02
Nvidia Forecast $130 Billion in Revenue and Added $150 Billion to Its Buyback. Should You Buy the Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a handful of problems right now. Although its chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, is back in his former position, there are still questions about his activities and whether any of Nvidia's technology or products made their way into China's hands unlawfully. There are risks here, and the market has certainly priced those into the stock.
However, let's take a moment and assess the company for what it is right now. It's entirely possible that all of this turns out to be nothing and Nvidia is slapped with a couple-billion-dollar fine that it easily pays and moves on with.
If that happens, investors need to know what's going on with its core business, and seeing what it just said regarding its future should make investors bullish on the stock.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|137,16
|-0,74%
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