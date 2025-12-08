NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.12.2025 23:25:57

Nvidia Gains Path To Ship Older H200 AI Chips To China As Washington Debates Export Limits

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Commerce is gearing up to allow Nvidia to send its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, according to a report from Semafor.

This move could reopen a significant market for Nvidia, despite ongoing efforts from lawmakers to limit such exports. It's worth noting that this approval would only be for H200 units that are approximately 18 months old. They are significantly more powerful than the older H20 chips Nvidia made for China, but still not as advanced as what the company has rolled out more recently.

Nvidia appears to be in favor of this decision, arguing that it helps support jobs in the U.S. and keeps the American semiconductor industry competitive.

This news comes after comments from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who mentioned last week that President Donald Trump would ultimately decide on these exports.

Allowing shipments of the H200 chips goes against the rising bipartisan worries in Congress. Senators Pete Ricketts and Chris Coons introduced the Secure and Feasible Exports Chips Act on December 4, aiming to block export licenses for cutting-edge AI chips to China for a period of 30 months. So far, there's no date for a vote.

This whole situation comes after a few months of shifting policies from the Trump administration. Back in April, they put licensing requirements on AI chip exports, but then they reversed a rule from the Biden administration just a month later.

By the summer, officials hinted that they might permit exports if the U.S. government could get 15 percent of the revenue from chip sales headed to China, effectively using the technology as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations.

Meanwhile, the situation with the Chinese market has already changed. In September, China's Cyberspace Administration prohibited local companies from buying Nvidia chips, which has pushed them toward using less powerful homegrown alternatives from Alibaba and Huawei.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen

26.11.25 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
24.11.25 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
20.11.25 NVIDIA Kaufen DZ BANK
20.11.25 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
20.11.25 NVIDIA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 158,52 1,56% NVIDIA Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
06.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX letztlich in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen gaben im Montagshandel nach. Zum Wochenbeginn wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen