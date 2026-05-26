NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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26.05.2026 21:00:00

Nvidia Gets All the Credit, but These 4 Stocks Are Quietly Capturing the $725 Billion AI Buildout

The artificial intelligence (AI) build-out continues. AI hyperscalers will spend an estimated $725 billion this year, much of it on data centers and the chips and hardware that power them.In discussions about AI stocks, Nvidia gets a lot of the credit, and for good reason. The graphics processing unit (GPU) juggernaut has been the runaway leader, selling the overwhelming majority of the AI GPU chips used in data centers over the past few years. But several other companies make AI possible and don't quite get the love they should.These four semiconductor stocks are quietly capturing tons of value as the AI build-out continues. They are likely to continue delivering exceptional growth over the coming years, so consider taking a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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