NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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08.06.2026 21:23:44
Nvidia Gets The Headlines. But This Optical Networking Stock Was The Bigger AI Surprise
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dominates many headlines about the booming artificial intelligence (AI) market. As the world's largest producer of data center GPUs for training AI algorithms, it's still selling the best picks and shovels for the AI gold rush.Yet over the past 12 months, an oft-overlooked optical networking stock outperformed Nvidia by a wide margin. That stock was Coherent (NYSE: COHR), which surged more than 400% and crushed Nvidia's near-50% gain. Let's see why the AI tailwinds propelled Coherent's stock higher -- and if it can stay ahead of Nvidia and the other AI leaders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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