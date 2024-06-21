|
21.06.2024 13:45:00
Nvidia Gobbled Up Shares of This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company. Is It Too Late to Buy?
Nvidia is undoubtedly the hottest stock in tech. All eyes are on its every move, so when it disclosed a hefty position in artificial intelligence (AI) company SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) last February, shares of the small-cap stock rocketed up well over 50% in a day. Even if some were hearing about it for the first time, SoundHound is far from a new company. It has been around since the mid-2000s when it was introduced as a music detection app, rivaling Shazam. It has more recently pivoted and is now a leader in AI-powered voice recognition. The stock more than tripled to its peak in March and has since cooled after the company posted somewhat disappointing numbers. Its Q4 2023 revenue of $17.2 million missed estimates of $17.8 million, while it recorded a net loss per share of $0.07 versus the expected $0.06.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Pluszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
16:37
|NVIDIA-Aktie nicht zu stoppen: Wozu Experten Anleger jetzt raten (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Start des Freitagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Start des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)