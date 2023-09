Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs come to Oracle Cloud

In response to growing demand for generative AI applications and large language models (LLM), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has made Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs available on the OCI Compute platform. Nvidia L40S GPUs also will be coming to the platform soon.Oracle said OCI Compute now offers bare-metal instances with Nvidia H100 GPUs, powered by the Nvidia Hopper architecture for AI, thus enabling an “order-of-magnitude performance leap” for large-scale AI and high-performance computing applications. The Nvidia H100 GPU is designed for resource-intensive computing tasks, including training LLM models.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel