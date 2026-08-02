NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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02.08.2026 12:50:00

Nvidia Has $500 Billion in AI Chip Bookings Covering 2025 and 2026, a Backlog Investors Can Track for Future Revenue

Investors have long been bullish on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) for many reasons, but one that may not get a lot of direct attention is its backlog. Amid the massive demand for its AI accelerators, it accumulated a backlog of $500 billion in combined bookings for 2025 and 2026. Also, when CEO Jensen Huang was in Seoul in June, he stated that we are at the beginning of the AI boom, even as Nvidia stock has made massive gains over the last four years.However, semiconductor stocks, including the chip giant, have pulled back in recent trading sessions as concerns about high capital expenditures (capex) and circular financing have given investors pause. Despite those concerns, investors should consider using this pullback to add shares. Here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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