NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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15.04.2026 09:48:00
Nvidia Has 74% of Its Portfolio Invested in 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) sits at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom by supplying customers with critical data center hardware and software. Given its deep insight into the artificial intelligence economy, keeping tabs on where Nvidia invests money can be a good way to find emerging winnersAs of December, Nvidia had 74% of its portfolio in two AI infrastructure stocks: 61% in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and 13% in CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). But most Wall Street analysts think only one of those stocks is worth buying at current prices.Of course, investors should never assume Wall Street's short-term forecasts are accurate. It's more important to understand a company's long-term growth prospects before buying or selling shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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