WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

06.01.2026 11:06:00

Nvidia Has 91% of Its Portfolio Invested in 2 Brilliant Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) chips and systems did not become the industry standard in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure by chance. Instead, CEO Jensen Huang had the foresight to reinvest profits from its graphics and gaming business into AI product development over a decade before ChatGPT caught the world's attention.Accordingly, it makes sense to monitor where Nvidia is investing its money today, as doing so could provide clues concerning the future of AI. As of September 2025, the company had 91% of its equity portfolio in two AI stocks: 86% in CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and 5% in Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM).Here's what investors should know about those stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
