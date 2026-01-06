NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
06.01.2026 11:06:00
Nvidia Has 91% of Its Portfolio Invested in 2 Brilliant Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) chips and systems did not become the industry standard in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure by chance. Instead, CEO Jensen Huang had the foresight to reinvest profits from its graphics and gaming business into AI product development over a decade before ChatGPT caught the world's attention.Accordingly, it makes sense to monitor where Nvidia is investing its money today, as doing so could provide clues concerning the future of AI. As of September 2025, the company had 91% of its equity portfolio in two AI stocks: 86% in CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and 5% in Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM).Here's what investors should know about those stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Dienstagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Nvidia stepping up H200 production ahead of sales to China, Huang says (Financial Times)
|
06.01.26
|Nvidia steps up H200 chip production for Chinese market, Huang says (Financial Times)
|
06.01.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Dienstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Handel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite steigen (finanzen.at)