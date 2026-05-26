NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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26.05.2026 20:23:00
Nvidia has a $200 Billion Warning for AMD and Intel Stock Investors
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released its fiscal 2027 first-quarter results (for the three months ended April 26) on May 20, and the company's numbers make it clear that its grip on the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market remains as strong as ever.Nvidia has dominated the AI chip market since the technology gained prominence in November 2022, following the launch of ChatGPT. Since then, companies such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and others have tried to make a dent in the AI chip market. While there is no denying that Nvidia's competitors have succeeded to some extent, the semiconductor specialist's phenomenal growth and product strategy have helped it stay ahead of the curve.The good news for Nvidia stock investors is that the company isn't resting on its laurels. Comments by management on the company's latest earnings call make it clear that it will try to dominate every nook and cranny of the AI chip market, which could be bad news for Intel and AMD. Let's look at the reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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